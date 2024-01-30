CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $24.73 Million Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. CNA Financial comprises 2.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.23% of CNA Financial worth $24,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 166.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $349,616.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,712.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,562. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

