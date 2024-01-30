CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $41.46 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 506,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,667 shares during the period. Welltower makes up approximately 3.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $41,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower by 8.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 58,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 62.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,367,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,020,000 after purchasing an additional 526,386 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average is $85.50. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 181.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $93.42.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

