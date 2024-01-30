CORDA Investment Management LLC. Increases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up about 2.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $26,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

NYSE:SPG traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.55. 102,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,871. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

