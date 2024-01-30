CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 10,764 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,498,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.