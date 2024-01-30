CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 14,480 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sanofi by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $41,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.14. 180,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

