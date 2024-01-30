CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 1,634 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 290,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,641. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $47.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

