Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,951,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.47 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.85.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.