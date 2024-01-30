Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $326.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $326.66.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.