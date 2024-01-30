Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.320-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Corning also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Corning from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Corning stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,895,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,588. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 48,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

