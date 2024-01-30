Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. Corning also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.320-0.380 EPS.

Corning Stock Up 6.5 %

Corning stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,371,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corning from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.