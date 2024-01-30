Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $104.41 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.53 or 0.00022035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.67 billion and approximately $104.41 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00082506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00027589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 384,748,463 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

