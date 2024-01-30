Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of CMRE opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. Costamare has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). Costamare had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $400.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 99.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 689,704 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Costamare in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,289,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth $3,661,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Costamare by 1,282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 198,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

