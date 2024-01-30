Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Cut by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 753 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $694.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $698.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $648.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.96.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

