Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.9% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

COST traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $697.56. 351,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,846. The company has a market cap of $309.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $698.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.