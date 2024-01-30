CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 62,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 27.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CVU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,811. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $34.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71.

CPI Aerostructures ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CPI Aerostructures in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

