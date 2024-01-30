Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Crane also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.550-4.850 EPS.

Crane Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CR stock opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 700.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

