Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.550-4.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Crane also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.96 and its 200-day moving average is $98.38. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 700.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

