Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Gap Up to $113.61

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.61, but opened at $118.57. Crane shares last traded at $118.01, with a volume of 18,165 shares trading hands.

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crane by 93.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,048 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Crane by 77.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 158.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,104 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

