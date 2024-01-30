Critical Review: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Free Report) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services N/A N/A N/A Bilibili -22.44% -32.20% -13.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $316.65 million 5.04 $61.86 million N/A N/A Bilibili $3.18 billion 1.17 -$1.09 billion ($1.75) -5.15

This table compares Computer Services and Bilibili’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Computer Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Computer Services and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Bilibili 2 5 3 0 2.10

Bilibili has a consensus price target of $16.53, suggesting a potential upside of 82.89%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Computer Services.

About Computer Services

(Get Free Report)

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. It also provides integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and electronic document distribution services; corporate intranets; board portals; Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; cybersecurity risk assessment; network management; and cloud-based managed services. In addition, the company offers compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community and regional banks; multi-bank holding companies; and technology, logistics, and insurance organizations, as well as various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.