Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Lowered to C$2.82 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$2.84 to C$2.82 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cronos Group from C$2.61 to C$2.72 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Cronos Group Stock Down 0.7 %
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
