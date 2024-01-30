Cronos Trading Up 13.7% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.12 billion and $8.40 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00084113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00027829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00022131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

