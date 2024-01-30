Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

