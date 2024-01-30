Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Declares $0.43 Dividend

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of Crystal Valley Financial stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82.

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

