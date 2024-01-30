Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Declares $0.43 Dividend

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.
Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance
Shares of Crystal Valley Financial stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82.
About Crystal Valley Financial
