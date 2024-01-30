CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Update

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 284,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $266.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

