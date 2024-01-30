Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Stephens

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.31.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.2 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after buying an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,697,000 after purchasing an additional 928,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,143,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.