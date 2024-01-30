Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

NYSE:CUBI opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,939 shares of company stock worth $2,735,550 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

