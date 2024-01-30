CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.00. 458,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,196,831. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

