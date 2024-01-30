Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,446,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,464 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $358,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Danaher Trading Up 4.1 %

DHR traded up $9.58 on Tuesday, hitting $243.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,324,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,917. The company has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $245.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

