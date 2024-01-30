Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $245.40 and last traded at $240.21, with a volume of 1298963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.93.

The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 341,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $9,207,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 319,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,005,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.78. The stock has a market cap of $177.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

