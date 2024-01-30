Darwin Wealth Management LLC Acquires 646 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,088 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

TJX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.64. 2,052,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

