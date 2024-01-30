Darwin Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 58.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,266 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,503. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO traded up $4.59 on Tuesday, reaching $395.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,543. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $396.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.81 and its 200 day moving average is $349.94.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.