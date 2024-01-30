Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,926 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Marin increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,929,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,378,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,555. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2617 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.



Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

