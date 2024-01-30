Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 65,786 iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get iShares Global Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLOF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. 8,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,661. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.