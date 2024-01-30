Darwin Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.23% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

QAI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.07. 85,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,415. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.