Darwin Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,748. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $296.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $167.95.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

