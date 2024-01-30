Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,030,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 153,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 28.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $343.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,909. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.11 and a 1 year high of $350.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.59. The company has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

