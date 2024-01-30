Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,942,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after buying an additional 320,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,032,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,552,000 after purchasing an additional 359,562 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $193.91. 1,084,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,095. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.76 and its 200 day moving average is $182.59. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

