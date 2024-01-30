Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,204,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740,621. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.84. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.