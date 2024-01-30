Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned 4.45% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 269.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,895,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. 35,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,979. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $22.57.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

