Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.23. 309,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

