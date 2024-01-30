Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 701 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,722. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $559.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

