Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,029 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 15.77% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 57,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 51,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 447,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 83,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter.

DEED traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. 35,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

About First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

