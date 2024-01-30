Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,688 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 2.6% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. 861,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,728. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

