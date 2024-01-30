Darwin Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,045 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Workday by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Workday by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,952,000 after buying an additional 29,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.69. 338,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.99. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,236.38, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $298.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

