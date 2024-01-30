Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $397.31. The stock had a trading volume of 323,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,983. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

