Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 4.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $44,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $395.11. The stock had a trading volume of 158,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.44. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

