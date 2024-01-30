DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $146.85 Million

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $146.85 million and approximately $61.45 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00156782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009145 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm."

