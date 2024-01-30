DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $152.68 Million

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. DEI has a total market cap of $152.68 million and $61.27 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEI has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00156952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008907 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

