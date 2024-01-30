Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Up to $83.41

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.41, but opened at $85.72. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $86.30, with a volume of 655,772 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

