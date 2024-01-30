Desjardins Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$163.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$154.00 to C$163.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.55.

Get CGI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CGI

CGI Price Performance

About CGI

Shares of TSE:GIB.A traded up C$0.72 on Tuesday, hitting C$148.95. The company had a trading volume of 54,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. CGI has a 52-week low of C$113.45 and a 52-week high of C$149.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$141.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$138.34. The company has a market cap of C$30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.